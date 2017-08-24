Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.24.17)

Greg’s mom finds the crazy National Enquirer Magazine, everyone’s buzzing about Taylor Swift’s new album release and Justin Bieber may be dethroned by another mega superstar! Cash Me Outside girl is going into the music industry, the guys talk about why straight women want gay men, and another listener goes head to head to Win Greg’s Money! Callers chime in about that one kid movie that doesn’t stop playing at their house, Justin Bieber has beef with Mayweather, and Cavs want Klay Thompson!

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”