Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.24.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Golden State Warriors

Greg’s mom finds the crazy National Enquirer Magazine, everyone’s buzzing about Taylor Swift’s new album release and Justin Bieber may be dethroned by another mega superstar! Cash Me Outside girl is going into the music industry, the guys talk about why straight women want gay men, and another listener goes head to head to Win Greg’s Money! Callers chime in about that one kid movie that doesn’t stop playing at their house, Justin Bieber has beef with Mayweather, and Cavs want Klay Thompson!

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live