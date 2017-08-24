Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

M&M’s Make ‘Cookies And Screeem’ Flavor For Halloween

(Mars)

It may be a little early to start thinking about Halloween but that makes no matter to M&M’s. They recently released a brand new flavor for the season – ‘Cookies & Screeem.’

Currently available only at Target, the flavor is white speckled dark chocolate candy shell surrounding a white chocolate filling.

These will probably go well with their other fall treat Pumpkin Pie flavored M&M’s.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

