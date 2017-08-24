Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

This Weekend: Win JAY-Z – 4:44 Tour Tix

Filed Under: JAY-Z

THIS WEEKEND: WIN JAY-Z 4:44 TOUR TIX

This weekend, 99.7 NOW! has YOUR tickets to the JAY-Z 4:44 TOUR, Saturday, December 16th at the Oracle Arena – Oakland.

Listen for a NEW Winning Word EVERY HOUR, 12 PM – 8 PM.

HOW TO WIN:

❶ Text the hourly Winning Word to 9-6-7-5-0 for your chance at winning
Click here to register online

Click here for Official Contest Rules.

jay z 770b This Weekend: Win JAY Z 4:44 Tour Tix

JAY-Z
4:44 TOUR
Saturday, December 16th – Oracle Arena in Oakland

Click here for ticket and show information or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live