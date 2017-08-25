Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg's Daily Podcast! (08.25.17)

Aaliyah, Taylor Swift

The winner of the $800 million Powerball Jackpot is announced, Taylor Swift’s new song is referencing all her enemies, and Jackie has to clean the bathrooms for missing work yesterday. What the Friday includes a drunk naked man in a random person’s condo, MAC is releasing a line dedicated to Aaliyah, and Maribeth’s Music Makeover is back to entertain. Listeners call in to tell us if they still sext after being in a relationship for a long time, and Kevin Durant is obsessed with Scarlett Johansson.

