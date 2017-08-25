Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Mariah Carey Joins French Montana for Acoustic ‘Unforgettable’ Remix

By Scott T. Sterling

After teasing the collaboration, French Montana has released an acoustic “Unforgettable” remix, featuring Mariah Carey.

Carey’s distinctive vocal styling adds a new dimension to Montana’s pop hit which also features Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, which is currently in the top 5 of the Hot 100.

Carey is reportedly in the studio working on a new album, and is creating the theme song for upcoming animated holiday movie, The Star.

Check out the new version of “Unforgettable,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

