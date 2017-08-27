Help People Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey made landfall shortly after 8:00 PM CDT on August 25, 2017 on the mid-Texas coast. At a category 4 strength, Harvey’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour.

Countless people in the area were affected by the intense winds, rain, and storm surge.

Here’s how to help with donations of food, money, and blood:

Donate online to the America Red Cross disaster relief fund.

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

To contribute to The Salvation Army disaster relief, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY, go to the Donate Online, or send your contribution, earmarked “Disaster Relief,” to The Salvation Army, 10755 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68114.

OTHER ORGANIZATIONS: Coalition For The Homeless, Samaritan’s Purse, Save The Children, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Texas Diaper Bank, Feeding Texas, and Heart to Heart International.

HELP ANIMALS: SPCA of Texas