Best Internet Reactions To Littlefinger In The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD!
STOP NOW IF YOU DIDN’T SEE THE SEASON FINALE OF GAME OF THRONES!
YOU’VE BEEN WARNED …
HERE WE GO …
In what might have been the most gratifying death in the 7 epic seasons of Game of Thrones, we saw the demise of Lord Peytr Baelish, AKA Littlefinger. The underhanded Littlefinger had been playing both sides since the early episodes and all season had been playing Sansa against Jon and Arya.
Sansa got the last laugh and Arya slit his throat with the dagger that Littlefinger had held to Ned Stark’s throat.
And the GOT crowd went wild …
