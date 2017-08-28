Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.28.17)

There are different ways to help donate to Victims of Hurricane Harvey, we recap the VMAs, and the fight over the weekend had a lot of people talking. The Game of Thrones season finale was a big deal last night, and Jackie brings you more garbage in Tinder Trash. Shan complains about Jackie’s slurping habits, and listeners call in to talk about the eating habits they hate.

6am – 7am:

7am – 8am:

8am – 9am: