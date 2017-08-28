‘Game of Thrones’ Season Finale Breaks Audience Records

(997 NOW) – With Sunday’s season finale, HBO’s Game of Thrones destroyed the competition like Sansa and Arya killing off, you know who.

The seventh season finale of the show set an all-time high with 12.1 million viewers tuning to see the incredibly popular fantasy series. 4 million additional viewers seen Sunday’s episode on streaming channels, according to Nielsen.

The first episode of the series brought in 10.1 million viewers while the fifth episode garnered 10.7 million viewers.

Overall, this season of “GOT” has regularly ranked the second most watch show both on cable and broadcast television.

The eight and final season of Game of Thrones is scheduled to air sometime, usually summer of 2018.

