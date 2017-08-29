Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.29.17)

Kevin Hart is challenging his celebrity friends to donate to Houston victims, Taylor Swift’s new single has broke more records, and Halloween is already taking over stores and it’s not even September yet. According to studies, millennials don’t care about boobs anymore, Despacito might get kicked out of the #1 spot by Taylor, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Jackie quizzes the guys on relationship and dating terms, and one guy snuck into the 3rd row at the fight in Vegas.

