Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.30.17)

The feud between Kim Kardashian and Beyonce is still going on, Katy Perry is being sued over someone’s broken toe, and Taylor Swift’s music video has lots of secret messages. Weird News Wednesday involves rats, the VMAs got super low ratings because of the finale of Game of Thrones, and we talk to Greg’s Mom Ginger. Listeners call in to tell us if it’s okay to set up more than one date with more than one person per night, and Kevin Durant has new shoes that look like a cake.

6am – 7am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: