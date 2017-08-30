John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

By Hayden Wright

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, John Legend opened up about his marriage to Chrissy Teigen. The couple, who have been together since 2007 (and married since 2013) welcomed their first child Luna last year. Legend said surmounting fertility obstacles tested their relationship, and brought them closer together than ever before.

“Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple,” he said. “Going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything.”

Legend says that experience is “especially difficult” when “you can’t conceive naturally.” He and Teigen sought fertility treatments (specifically in-vitro fertilization) to conceive Luna.

Related: John Legend Debuts Moving ‘Surefire’ Video

“You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not. I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it’s enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help…We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids too.”

Recently, Teigen discussed her deliberate effort to cut back on drinking. Legend expressed his support for Chrissy’s choices and says he helps her however he can.

“When she was thinking about how she wanted to drink less, we talked about it,” he recalls. “I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together. Whenever she sets her mind to anything, I always tell her, ‘I want to support you and help you do it.'”

All in all, the Legend-Teigen union sounds pretty dreamy. But don’t call them “perfect.”

“I don’t want to present myself as the ‘perfect spouse’ and I don’t want to present our relationship as the ‘perfect relationship’ because I don’t think anybody meets that definition,” he said. “I think it’s too much pressure to put on anyone.”