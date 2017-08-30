Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Justin Bieber’s Private Parts Spark Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Bieber’s is at the center of a new lawsuit between a fired hospital staffer and the hospital that fired her.

It has been confirmed to Radio.com that fired hospital staffer Kelly Lombardo is filing a wrongful termination suit against Long Island’s Northwell Health, claiming that she did not access Bieber’s medical records, the stated cause for her termination. Lombardo claims instead she was let go because she is a woman.

The drama began back in May, when a soccer injury led Bieber to visit Northwell Heath with fears that he might have damaged his testicles. While the pop star’s private parts were fine, the health center claims that Lombardo snatched a copy of his files after hearing rumors that he was actually there for STD treatments, according to TMZ.

“My client never accessed Mr. Bieber’s medical file and yet she was fired for doing so,” stated Lombardo’s attorney, David H. Rosenberg.

