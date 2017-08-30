PHOTO: A Clean Shaven Tormund Giantsbane From ‘Game Of Thrones’

Other than his love for Brienne of Tarth and his ferocity in battle, Tormund Giantsbane on Game Of Thrones is known for his epic ginger beard.
RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ The Hound and Tormund Sing!
The actor that portrays him in the series, Norwegian born Kristofer Hivju recently shared a picture of himself on his Instagram account … BEARDLESS!
Mind … blown. This is almost like when we shared pictures of Varys with hair or Lady Olenna Tyrell in the 1960s.
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.