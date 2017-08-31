Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.31.17)

We tell you how to help J.J. Watt raise his goal of $10 million for Hurricane Harvey, Kanye West is being counter sued by insurers of the Saint Pablo Tour, and Greg had a crazy diaper experience. Strawberry is raising money for the SF Stair Climb to raise money for first responders struggling from PTSD, Jason played with a Ouija Board and now he’s a believer, and Lady Gaga is still talking to her ex on a daily basis. Listeners call in to tell us what shows they are binging on, and today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

