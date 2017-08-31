Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Listen & Win: Gold Combo Season Passes

Filed Under: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Waterworld Concord

LISTEN & WIN: GOLD COMBO SEASON PASSES

With Unlimited Admission to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom & Waterworld Concord

HOW TO WIN:

On Thursday (8/31) & Friday (9/1) = Listen & Win at 8:20 AM, 4:20 PM, and 6:20 PM.

Labor Day Weekend (Sat, Sun & Mon) = Listen & Win at 1:20 PM, 3:20 PM, 6:20 PM, 7:20 PM, and 8:20 PM.

sf wc 2018 gold770 Listen & Win: Gold Combo Season PassesGold Combo Season Pass

Get set for 2018 with a new Gold Combo Season Pass with unlimited admission to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Waterworld Concord. That’s two parks! Only $54.99 each. Hurry. The flash sale ends Monday! Click here for details.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live