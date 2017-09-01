Houston Pastor Plays Piano in Flooded Home: Watch

By Robyn Collins

Houston area pastor Aric Harding went back to his flooded home when his 13-year old son wanted him to check on the family piano. The pastor shared a video of himself sitting on the piano bench, that was almost level with the water filling the home, and played an impromptu melody.

“I went back to our street today because as you guys have probably seen the water has come back with a vengeance,” he wrote on Wednesday (Aug. 30). “I hope this was its high point. I grabbed the kids’ favorite stuffed animals that we had left behind and a couple of games to keep the kids occupied. I think it’s all finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering.”

“The video turned out to be something that really connected with people, I’m glad I took the time to encourage my son and it spilled over into other lives,” the pastor said (via Billboard).

