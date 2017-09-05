Jay-Z’s Crowd Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé: Watch

By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé turned 36 yesterday and while one teacher celebrated with a “#Flawless” syllabus, Bey’s famous friends and family were sending birthday love. JAY-Z performed at Budweiser’s Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Sunday and led the crowd in a performance of “Happy Birthday” in Bey’s honor.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s dad Matthew Knowles tweeted a video expressing his warm wishes for his daughter on her birthday. In the emotional clip, he recalled Bey’s birth.

“I can remember the day you were born,” he said. “I was actually in the room. This is your city, your city loves you. More importantly, I love you. I love you with all my heart. I’m so proud of you. I just wanted to tell you happy birthday.”

On Bey’s website, a host of her famous friends (including former First Lady Michelle Obama) donned outfits from the “Formation” video in a fierce photoshoot to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Serena Williams, Blue Ivy Carter and Bey’s Destiny’s Child bandmates (Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams) took part in the shoot.

Watch the chorus of birthday wishes from Bey’s family and friends here: