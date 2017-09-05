Krispy Kreme Selling Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed For One Day Only

On Friday, September 8th it will officially be Fall at Krispy Kreme when they serve the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed for one day only.

At participating shops, you can enjoy the transformed doughnut for one day only, all day, while supplies last.

If you can’t make it to a Krispy Kreme there are always Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls, Pumpkin Pie Flavored M&M’s, Pumpkin Spice Twinkies & Cupcakes … or you could just listen to Smashing Pumpkins.

