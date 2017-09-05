Meghan Markle Opens Up About Being ‘In Love’ With Prince Harry

(997 NOW) – In a recent a Vanity Fair interview, actress Meghan Markle opened up about her relationship with British Royal, Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old ‘Suits’ actress told the magazine she and Harry met through mutual friends last year and revealed that they were together 6 moths before their hook up became news. Markle says they are “two people who are really happy and in love.”

Markle recalls the time when no one knew about their romance as “our time” until it became time for her and Harry to “come forward” as a couple.

According to the Associated Press, British bet-maker Betfair offered up 6-to-4 odds that the couple is engaged by the end of the year. They give 3-1 odds the couple will marry in 2018.

