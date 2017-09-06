Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.06.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Klay Thompson, Taylor Swift

We’re back from vacation and the guys discuss their long hot weekends, Despacito got kicked off from breaking a record because of Taylor Swift, and Greg witnessed some bachelorette party drama in Mexico. We give you the latest in Weird News Wednesday, police were terrified over a balloon tied to a sewer, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Fernando was asked to be a wedding DJ, listeners call in to tell us how they throw a wedding on a budget, and theres a Klay Thompson look-a-like who robbed a bank in California.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

