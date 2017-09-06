Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Zendaya Recognized As a “Gamechanger” From GLSEN

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Zendaya attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Zendaya (credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (997 NOW) — Zendaya is a game-changer, a honor The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network has given the Oakland actress and singer.

At a GLSEN gala slated for October, the 21-year-old actress will be presented the Gamechanger Award by the organization. The award is given to those recognized as the next generation of leaders. Zendaya was chosen for her commitment to social justice.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star spoke out during her acceptance speech at last month’s Teen Choice Awards. Zendaya encouraged her peers to become more engaged with current events and to speak up on what they feel is right.

Zendaya will be recognized at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards in Beverly Hills on October 20th, 2017.

