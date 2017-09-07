Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.07.17)

Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

The new Bachelor has been announced, Kim and Kanye announced that their third child will be a girl, and Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa might be the reason he doesn’t have a job. Some parents take their kids sports games way too seriously, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in about someone in their family loving to read the obituaries, and we make our Super Bowl predictions.

