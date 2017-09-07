Watch a Teaser for Lady Gaga’s ‘Five Foot Two’ Documentary

By Hayden Wright

Lady Gaga’s Five Foot Two promises to be more than the kind of glossy, big-screen tour movie that artists like Justin Bieber and Katy Perry have released in recent years. Judging from a new teaser, it looks like a rollicking cinema verite peek behind the scenes of her chaotic, one-of-a-kind life. The documentary screens at the Toronto International Film Festival tomorrow and debuts on Netflix September 22.

In the trailer, Gaga can be seen preparing for some major professional milestones, namely her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and the release of Joanne. Along the way, she’s filmed exiting buildings into hordes of fans and getting new tattoos. She hobnobs with Donatella Versace and Florence Welch, films the music video for “Perfect Illusion” and scolds the cameraman for capturing unguarded moments.

Directed by acclaimed documentarian Chris Moukarbel, Gaga’s reps say Five Foot Two offers “a vulnerable look of her life during one of the most pivotal periods in her career yet.”

Watch the trailer for Five Foot Two, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.