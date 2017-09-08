Calvin Harris Shares ‘Hard to Love’ Video Featuring Jessie Reyez

By Scott T. Sterling

Calvin Harris has revealed the official music video for song “Hard to Love,” featuring Jessie Reyez.

Related: Rihanna Taps Calvin Harris for Third Annual Diamond Ball

Don’t expect to see the DJ in the Philip Harris-directed clip, however, as he’s nowhere to be found. Instead, the video follows Reyez as she romps across Europe, with scenes shot in Amsterdam at the “I Amsterdam” installation and Paris beside the Eiffel Tower.

“I love Calvin Harris and Philip Harris,” she said in a statement . “They are not brothers…but I love them both the same, music producer and video director. ❤️”

“Hard to Love” is from Harris’ most recent album, Funk Wav Bounce Vol. 1. Check out the clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.