Lady Gaga Plans To Take a Break From Music

(997 NOW) – During a press conference for her Netflix documentary Five Foot Two at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, Lady Gaga announced she plans to take a “rest from music” and to slow down for some much needed healing.

The 31-year-old was in town for the premiere and a set of concerts. The film delves into her personal life after last year’s Super Bowl performance and her struggles with chronic pain.

Gaga held back tears as she made the announcement. “It’s hard,” she said, “but it’s liberating too.”

“It doesn’t mean I don’t have some things up my sleeve.”

During her break from music, the artist still plans to create. In fact, Gaga has the remake of A Star Is Born co-starring Bradley Cooper coming out.

Lady Gaga’s Five Foot Two debuts on Netflix on September 22nd.



