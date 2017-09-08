Lonzo Ball Drops First Official Rap Track ‘Melo Ball 1’

By Scott T. Sterling

Following in the footsteps of ballers like Kobe Bryant, Saquille O’Neil and Damian Lilard, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has officially released a rap track.

The song, “Melo Ball 1,” was first heard in a commercial for little brother LaMelo’s Baller Brand shoes. Appropriate, as the song (which features Kenneth Paige) is an extended shout-out to his sibling’s basketball prowess.

The NBA’s No. 2 overall draft pick performed the song earlier this week at LaMelo’s 16th birthday party.

Lonzo Ball makes his official rap debut just a week after he made headlines for slamming hip-hop legend Nas as “outdated” on the first episode of reality show, Ball in the Family. He went on to praise Migos and Future as “real hip-hop.”

The hip-hop community at large didn’t take too kindly to Ball’s dismissal of Nas, with Lil B tweeting that the rookie was “seconds away” from being receiving the dreaded Lil B curse.

Check out Lonzo’s new track now at Radio.com.