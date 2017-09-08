What’s New On Netflix This Month?

While you continue to wait and wait….and wait….annnnd wait for Stranger Things 2 allow me to help you plan for the rest of September.

Listed below are all of the TV shows and Movies you can find on Netflix throughout the month. So now instead of watching “What The Health” over and over wondering if you will become Vegan or not you have a different choice to make, where to start? Enjoy!

TV SHOWS:

Available September 1

Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3

Outside Man: Volume 2

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Available September 7

The Blacklist: Season 4

Available September 8

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 1

The Walking Dead: Season 7

Available September 9

Portlandia: Season 7

Available September 13

Offspring: Season 7

Available September 15

American Vandal: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 5

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2

Available September 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6

Available September 21

Gotham: Season 3

Available September 22

Fuller House: New Episodes

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 1

Available September 25

Dark Matter: Season 3

Available September 26

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4

Available September 29

Big Mouth: Season 1

Club de Cuervos: Season 3

Real Rob: Season 2

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1

Available September 30

Murder Maps: Season 3

MOVIES:

Available September 1

Amores Perros

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney’s Hercules

Disney’s Mulan

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

The Last Shaman

Little Evil

The Lost Brother

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface

The Rugrats Movie

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

The Secret Garden

She’s Gotta Have It

The Squid and the Whale

Who the F**k is that Guy

Available September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

Available September 4

Graduation

Available September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Available September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

Available September 8

#realityhigh

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más

Available September 11

The Forgotten

Available September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

Available September 13

Ghost of the Mountains

Available September 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Available September 15

First They Killed My Father

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Rumble

Strong Island

Available September 18

The Journey Is the Destination

Available September 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Love, Sweat and Tears

Available September 20

Carol

Available September 22

The Samaritan

Available September 23

Alien Arrival

Available September 26

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Available September 27

Absolutely Anything

Available September 29

Gerald’s Game

Our Souls at Night