What’s New On Netflix This Month?

While you continue to wait and wait….and wait….annnnd wait for Stranger Things 2 allow me  to help you plan for the rest of September.

Listed below are all of the TV shows and Movies you can find on Netflix throughout the month. So now instead of watching “What The Health” over and over wondering if you will become Vegan or not you have a different choice to make, where to start? Enjoy!

TV SHOWS:

Available September 1
Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3
Outside Man: Volume 2
West Coast Customs: Season 5

Available September 7
The Blacklist: Season 4

Available September 8
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Season 7

Available September 9
Portlandia: Season 7

Available September 13
Offspring: Season 7

Available September 15
American Vandal: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 5
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2

Available September 18
Call the Midwife: Series 6

Available September 21
Gotham: Season 3

Available September 22
Fuller House: New Episodes
Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 1

Available September 25
Dark Matter: Season 3

Available September 26
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4

Available September 29
Big Mouth: Season 1
Club de Cuervos: Season 3
Real Rob: Season 2
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1

Available September 30
Murder Maps: Season 3

MOVIES:

Available September 1

Amores Perros
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
The Last Shaman
Little Evil
The Lost Brother
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface
The Rugrats Movie
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
The Secret Garden
She’s Gotta Have It
The Squid and the Whale
Who the F**k is that Guy

Available September 2
Vincent N Roxxy

Available September 4
Graduation

Available September 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Available September 6
A Good American
Hard Tide

Available September 8
#realityhigh
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más

Available September 11
The Forgotten

Available September 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

Available September 13
Ghost of the Mountains

Available September 14
Disney’s Pocahontas

Available September 15
First They Killed My Father
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny
Rumble
Strong Island

Available September 18
The Journey Is the Destination

Available September 19
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Jerry Before Seinfeld
Love, Sweat and Tears

Available September 20
Carol

Available September 22
The Samaritan

Available September 23
Alien Arrival

Available September 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Available September 27
Absolutely Anything

Available September 29
Gerald’s Game
Our Souls at Night

