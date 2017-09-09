‘Stranger Things’-Themed Dance Party In San Francisco This October

After an incredibly long wait season 2 of Stranger Things is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 27 and if you want to pregame for it there’s a really good place to do it. ‘The Upside Down: Stranger Things Party’ hits San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop on Friday, October 20.

This 21+ homage to the show will feature plenty of new wave, synth wave, 1980s pop, and the rest of what you might expect to hear in Hawkins, Indiana circa 1983.

RELATED: More ‘Stranger Things’ Funko Toys Are Coming

The Rickshaw Stop will also be decked out to look like The Upside Down and there will be Dungeons & Dragons drink specials. No word on Eggo waffles.

Tickets are in advance and $20 at the door at rickshawstop.com.