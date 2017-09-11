Cookie Dough Parlor Comes To The East Bay

Cookie Dough Parlor is now open at 1418 Pinole Valley Road in Pinole.

They are serving 9 flavors of Cookie Dough, 16 flavors of Ice Cream, and more!

Always the first question is is it safe to eat cookie dough. The answer for Cookie Dough Parlor the is “heck yes”. You can eat their dough raw, baked, or even soft baked.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.