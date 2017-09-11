Drake Says NBA Star Vince Carter Gave Him Confidence to Succeed

By Scott T. Sterling

Drake says that NBA star Vince Carter gave him the confidence that he too could have success.

Related: Drake Has a Giant Poster of Beyoncé in His Studio

The revelation came at the Toronto Film Festival after the premiere of new movie, The Carter Effect, which tells the story of the player being drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 1998 and the “Vinsanity” that ensued.

“It just let me know that it was possible. It was confidence,” Drake explained after the screening (via Billboard). “It was the realization that it was attainable. This guy could come over here and lift us up. Imagine if it was one of us that could make it out there.”

While the film primarily focuses on sports, Drake also appears in the film, as does fellow Toronto rapper, Kardinal Offishal. Drake is seen in the movie posing with the issue of SLAM magazine that featured him on the cover with Toronto Raptor stars Kyle Lowry and Demar DeRozan.

“It’s probably the coolest thing I ever got to do,” Drake shares in the clip. “To freeze this moment in time and dress like I own the team. I think this picture says a lot. This is the Carter Effect right here.”