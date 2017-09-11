Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.11.17)

Filed Under: Beyonce, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Nicki Minaj

Today is the anniversary of 9/11, John Mayor and Nicki Minaj have been flirting on Twitter, and we give our review of the new ‘It’ movie. More details from the new iPhone have been revealed, Beyonce had an emotional message for those in Houston, and Jackie brings you the latest in Tinder Trash. We talk about how to tell a friend that they aren’t looking their best, and the Raiders are starting off football season with a bang.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live