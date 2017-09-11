Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.11.17)

Today is the anniversary of 9/11, John Mayor and Nicki Minaj have been flirting on Twitter, and we give our review of the new ‘It’ movie. More details from the new iPhone have been revealed, Beyonce had an emotional message for those in Houston, and Jackie brings you the latest in Tinder Trash. We talk about how to tell a friend that they aren’t looking their best, and the Raiders are starting off football season with a bang.

