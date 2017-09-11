Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

‘It’ Floats To A Record-Breaking $123 Million Opening

(Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros. reboot of Stephen King’s It dominated the weekend box office becoming the largest opening weekend for a horror film ever.

The previous record of $52.5 million was, according to Box Office Mojo, held by Paranormal Activity 3.

The strong opening puts It in the top 20 highest grossing films of 2017.

The weekend’s top ten were:

1 It
2 Home Again
3 The Hitman’s Bodyguard
4 Annabelle: Creation
5 Wind River
6 Leap!
7 Spider-Man: Homecoming
8 Dunkirk
9 Logan Lucky
10 The Emoji Movie

 

