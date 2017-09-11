Starbucks Launches Dark Mocha Frappuccino ONLY At Target

Chocolate lovers will have to venture inside Target locations to sample the latest Starbucks creation.

According to a press release, the Dark Mocha Frappuccino is a blended beverage that “combines extra-dark cocoa, coffee, milk, and ice blended together and topped with vanilla whipped cream.” The extra-dark chocolate flavor had been previously available in some foreign markets but in the U.S. it is a Target exclusive (for now).

We say “for now” because all Starbucks locations already have all the ingredients needed to make the Dark Mocha Frappuccino. They just don’t have it on the menu.

So try it while you stroll down the aisle looking for that Men’s Deadpool Hooded Union Suit (another Target exclusive) … not that I know someone that has one.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.