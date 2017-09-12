Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.12.17)

We talk about the thunderstorm in the Bay Area last night, tons of celebrities came together to help out the victims of the hurricane, and Steph Curry had a chat with Kevin Durant about dissing Under Armour. Research suggests that “gay face” is a thing, Jason makes a huge life announcement, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to give Jason advice on his upcoming baby, and Lady Gaga is taking a break from touring due to a chronic illness.

