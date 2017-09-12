Imagine Dragons Share the Superpowers They Wish They Had

By Scott T. Sterling

Everybody’s thought about it: the ultimate superpower. The ability to fly, to leap over buildings in a single bound, pick up a truck and hurl it through the air.

Just like the rest of us, Dan Reynolds and Daniel Wayne of Imagine Dragons have pondered what it would be like to be a superhero. Unlike most of us, however, their thoughts on the ultimate superpower have been captured on video and shared with the world.

“The two Dans,” as they’re known, ponder the potential of their preferred super-powers in a pretty funny clip that you should watch below.

Singer Reynolds wants his abilities to be mental, while guitarist Wayne leans towards the ultimate control over the world around him.

The pair also discuss the various pitfalls of each other’s super-power pick and what it would take to defeat it.