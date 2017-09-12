Museum Of Ice Cream Extends San Francisco Dates Through 2018

Everyone was excited when we heard that the very popular but often sold-out Museum of Ice Cream was making a stop in San Francisco.

The art installation will open at 1 Grant Ave in San Francisco starting September 17 but the tickets sold out in minutes!

Lucky for us, today (9/12) the Museum announced that they are extending their San Francisco run through 2018 and more tickets are on sale this week!

Amex platinum card holders can purchase tix on 9/13, Amex card holders can buy on 9/14, and general on sale is Friday, September 15. All sales begin at 9 AM. Amex pre-sale can be accessed here. General on sale can be accessed here.

Good luck!

WE'RE RELEASING MORE TICKETS FOR MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM SAN FRANCISCO 🍦🌈🙌! Stay tuned to our account this week for our presale and general ticket release date. We heard you LOUD and CLEAR and couldn't be more thrilled to extend our stay in The Golden City ✨💛#museumoficecream A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

