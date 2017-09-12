Museum Of Ice Cream Extends San Francisco Dates Through 2018

Everyone was excited when we heard that the very popular but often sold-out Museum of Ice Cream was making a stop in San Francisco.
The art installation will open at 1 Grant Ave in San Francisco starting September 17 but the tickets sold out in minutes!
Lucky for us, today (9/12) the Museum announced that they are extending their San Francisco run through 2018 and more tickets are on sale this week!
Amex platinum card holders can purchase tix on 9/13, Amex card holders can buy on 9/14, and general on sale is Friday, September 15. All sales begin at 9 AM. Amex pre-sale can be accessed here. General on sale can be accessed here.
Good luck!
