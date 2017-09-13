Actor Who Plays Georgie Went To See ‘It’ Dressed In Character

There were clown-only screenings of Stephen King’s It but imagine if you showed up to a regular screening there before was Georgie in full costume.
That is what happened over the weekend when actor Jackson Robert Scott showed up in costume at a screening of It, complete with his iconic yellow slicker and red balloon. Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix was kind enough to document the event on Instagram.
It dominated the box office in the first weekend of release breaking the record for a horror film opening.
