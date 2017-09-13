Denny’s Sausage Mascot Has The Internet Yelling ‘Turd’

When Denny’s launch their new campaign for their classic Grand Slams with accompanying mascots and animated webisodes, we don’t think this was the type of publicity they were hoping for. “The Grand Slams” are a group of anthropomorphized breakfast items including an egg, a piece of bacon, and a pancake. However you feel about those 3, it is the sausage that has people going social media crazy.

The consensus is that it looks like a turd and that has led to hashtags like #TurdInAFedora and comparisons to South Park‘s Christmas Poo “Mr. Hanky”.

Beyond the turd-like qualities, it is also confusing as to why they would put a sausage in a fedora. Only old men and hipsters wear fedoras, so either it is very old tubed meat or some that liked your favorite band WAY before you heard of them.

Denny’s describes the character as:

Who is Sausage? Well, he’s complicated. You see, it’s hard living in the shadow of Bacon, America’s favorite breakfast side. And sometimes his insecurities get the best of him. But we can’t hold that against him. For a guy who can be a little spicy at times, he’s ultimately a good person. Err… food item.

Here is just a taste (see what I did there?) of what Twitter users thought. Need more go to the hashtag #DennysMascot.

Come on, everybody, stop smearing this character! Sausage is traditionally encased in intestines too! #dennysmascot — GreatWork! (@ThePositivTroll) September 13, 2017

If you like this graphic designer's Denny's campaign, you should see what he came up with for In-N-Out!#DennysMascot #Dennys #TurdInAFedora pic.twitter.com/B8nvT6U2l0 — Gregg Brevoort (@gbrevoort) September 13, 2017

