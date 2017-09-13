Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.13.17)

O.J. Simpson is going to be hiding from the media upon his release, over $44 million was raised for hurricane relief efforts from the Hand in Hand event, and the iPhone X is causing concerns for people in relationships. Social media is causing a storm over a police officer who took a guys wallet, Katy Perry might be getting back together with Russell Brand, and we reveal some big news to Greg’s mom Ginger. Listeners call in to talk about letting their kids sleep in their beds with them, and Kevin Durant is releasing shoes with haters’ quotes on them.

