Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.13.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, iphone, Katy Perry

O.J. Simpson is going to be hiding from the media upon his release, over $44 million was raised for hurricane relief efforts from the Hand in Hand event, and the iPhone X is causing concerns for people in relationships. Social media is causing a storm over a police officer who took a guys wallet, Katy Perry might be getting back together with Russell Brand,  and we reveal some big news to Greg’s mom Ginger. Listeners call in to talk about letting their kids sleep in their beds with them, and Kevin Durant is releasing shoes with haters’ quotes on them.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live