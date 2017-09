On today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show…

Heklina learns about Jason’s big baby news. She already has plans to make money on Jason’s upcoming baby. A drag themed baby shower at Oasis?!

Later, the team confronts Heklina about a number of controversies from last week.

All this and more, on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show.

