First Look At David Harbour As Hellboy

Even though the film isn’t set to be released until 2019, we’ve got our first look at the Stranger Things star as the demon from the comic’s creator Mike Mignola.

The reboot has been marred by controversy after the studio and Mignola decided to depart from director Guillermo Del Toro and actor Ron Perlman from the previous two film. The casting of Harbour was not as big of an issue as the dumping of Perlman. The reboot, being directed by Neil Marshall, has already cast Milla Jovovich as the film’s villain and Ian McShane as Hellboy’s adoptive father Professor Broom.

The production also ran into controversy and was accused of “whitewashing” by casting Ed Skrein as a character that was Asian-American in the comics. Ed dropped out and now it looks like Daniel Dae Kim of Hawaii 5-0 and Lost fame will take his place.

No firm release date or title for the project has been released.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

