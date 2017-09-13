Rebel Wilson Tweets Vindication In Defamation Lawsuit

(997 NOW) – An Australian judge awarded $3.66 million to comedienne Rebel Wilson on Wednesday over a defamation lawsuit against a magazine that reported she lied about her age, the origins of her first name and her upbringing.

According to People Magazine, the Pitch Perfect actress sued Bauer Media over stories saying a former classmate accused the actress of “being seven years older” and “went by a different name” in high school.

The 37-year-old Bridesmaids star first joked about the story on Twitter. “OMG I’m actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as “CC Chalice” ….thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome x”

OMG I'm actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as "CC Chalice" ….thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome x — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 18, 2015

However, in court, Wilson said the articles published by Bauer Media resulted in her losing two movies “under the belief that she was a serial liar.”

In June, the courts ruled in Wilson’s favor citing that the articles were in fact defamatory. On Wednesday, Justice John Dixon awarded Wilson a massive sum, four times bigger than any previous defamation case in Australian history.

“Substantial vindication can only be achieved by an award of damages that underscores that Ms. Wilson’s reputation,” Dixon said. “…as an actress of integrity was wrongly damaged in a manner that affected her marketability in a huge worldwide marketplace,” – according to CNN.

Wilson tweeted her appreciation “Thank you again for the love and support! I am humbled x.”

See all of Rebel Wilson’s tweets here:

Today was the end of a long and hard court battle against Bauer Media who viciously tried to take me down with a series of false articles. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

When the jury delivered its verdict they answered every single point in my favour. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Today Justice Dixon accepted that Bauer Media subjected me to a sustained and malicious attack timed to coincide with the launch of Pitch 2 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

The judge accepted without qualification that I had an extremely high reputation and that the damage inflicted on me was substantial. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

He said the nature of the aggravated defamation and the unprecedented extent of dissemination makes vindication of particular importance. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

The judge said he knew that the info from anonymous paid source was false. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

And that Bauer Media traded recklessly on my reputation in order to boost its own profits — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Justice Dixon has awarded me a record sum and I’m extremely grateful for that. It is 4 times the Australian record. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

To me though, this case wasn’t about the money. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

I’m looking forward to helping out some great Australian charities and supporting the Oz film industry with the damages I’ve received. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Also looking forward to getting back to my career and entertaining everyone! 😊 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017