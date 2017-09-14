Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Bleeding Hand Candle Is The Perfect Addition To Your Halloween Decorating

Because it is never too early to prep for Halloween, head online to buy this handmade ‘Bleeding Hand Candle.’

As the candle burns, the wax drips off like blood to reveal the skeleton below.

This might be the creepiest way to light your special Halloween night or any night for that matter. The candles are sold by CreepyCandles on Etsy for $35. So far, the reviews of the look and the smell (appropriately blood orange scented) have been positive.

And if the hand is too creepy they also sell a grapefruit scented Brain in a Jar candle for $25.

 

And if the hand is too creepy they also sell a grapefruit scented Brain in a Jar candle for $25.

 

