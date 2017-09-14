Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.14.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez

More details of the iPhone pre-order are available, Selena Gomez comes forward about her recent kidney transplant, and American Horror Story plays to a lot of peoples phobias. Marshawn Lynch is getting his own reality show, Greg is hoping to spot some celebrities in LA this weekend, and we play Win Greg’s Money. People are freaking out over the latest natural disasters, Jessica Biel is being sued over her restaurant, and Jennifer Lopez says her relationship with A. Rod is her best one yet.

