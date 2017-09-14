Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.14.17)

More details of the iPhone pre-order are available, Selena Gomez comes forward about her recent kidney transplant, and American Horror Story plays to a lot of peoples phobias. Marshawn Lynch is getting his own reality show, Greg is hoping to spot some celebrities in LA this weekend, and we play Win Greg’s Money. People are freaking out over the latest natural disasters, Jessica Biel is being sued over her restaurant, and Jennifer Lopez says her relationship with A. Rod is her best one yet.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”