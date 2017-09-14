Game of Throne’s ‘The Mountain’ To Compete at The New Hampshire Highland Games

CONCORD, N.H. (997 NOW) – For the third year, Game of Thrones’ Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane will compete in the annual New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival, starting on Saturday.

Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson, who plays Cersei Lannister’s much feared bodyguard, has plans this weekend to lift some heavy stones over his head, lift an entire automobile and throw a 56-pound weight with an attached handle over a horizontal bar with one hand, all in a demonstration of strength. (What do you have going on?)

On Thursday, he tells the Associated Press “It’s great to come here,” and “The people here are so welcoming.”

The annual New Hampshire games are huge. The event also features sheep dog trials, dancing and piping contests, and a kilted race. Over 30,000 people are expected to attend.

The Icelandic actor says he had no idea he would get recognized for his role in Game of Thrones and thanks to his popularity, he’s much more busier. “I love my life, I get to travel the world, meet a lot of people.” Bjornsson says.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.