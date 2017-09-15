Announced: Niall Horan- Flicker World Tour Tix

ANNOUNCED: NIALL HORAN FLICKER WORLD TOUR
This weekend, 99.7 NOW! has YOUR tickets to see Niall Horan Flicker World Tour on August 4th, 2018 at the Shoreline Amphitheater.
HOW TO WIN:
❶ Listen & win this Saturday at 1 PM and 5 PM + Sunday at 12 PM and 4 PM.
❷ or text the keyword “FLICKER” to 9-6-7-5-0 to get registered.
❸ Click here to get registered online.
Click here for Official Contest Rules.
Niall Horan Flicker World Tour
August 4th, 2018
Shoreline Amphitheater
Tickets On-Sale Friday, September 22nd at 10 AM
Pre-Sale Tickets On-Sale Thursday, September 21st from 10 AM to 10 PM
Password: SINGLE
Click here for ticket & show information