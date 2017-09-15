Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Disneyland Hotel Is Selling Corn Dog Nachos

Filed Under: Disneyland

Instead of boring old tortilla chips, you can opt for mini corn dogs topped with your favorite nacho toppings.

They are only available until the end of Septemeber at White Water Snacks inside the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in Anaheim.

So you better hurry.

wGvQR Disneyland Hotel Is Selling Corn Dog Nachos

 

feet Disneyland Hotel Is Selling Corn Dog NachosBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

