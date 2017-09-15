Fall Out Boy Aid Chicago Elementary Schools

By Robyn Collins

Fall Out Boy is lending a helping hand to Chicago schools with the creation of the Fall Out Boy Fund.

“To kick things off, we’re donating money to Back to the Roots, an organization that brings gardening and food education to schools and helps inspire kids to experience the magic of growing their own food,” reads a statement on their official site. “With the funds, we’re able to provide 20,000 elementary school kids in the Chicago area with an organic gardening kit and Back to the Roots curriculum to each student.”