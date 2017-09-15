Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

It’s Halloween Time at the Disneyland® Resort

The spell is cast! Halloween Time is back. And 99.7 NOW! wants to give you a chance to experience the magic of Disneyland® Resort.

How to Win:

1) Listen, Win, & get Qualified weekdays at 7:20 AM with Fernando & Greg.

2) Listen, Win, & get Qualified weekdays at 5:20 PM with St. John.

3) Caller 99 wins a 4-pack of 2-day Disneyland® Resort Tickets and is in the running for one of two Grand Prize vacations to the Disneyland® Resort for four including hotel stay and Park Tickets!

